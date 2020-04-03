DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Unreleased CASUALTIES OF COOL Live Recording (Quarantine Project: Part 11)

Currently in self-isolation like the rest of us (stay home), Devin Townsend has posted Part 11 in his ongoing Quarantine Project series along with the following message:

"Hey all, so things are a little crazy over the next few days. I'm working on some mixes and doing the streams, but I've got a lot that has come up on a personal side. Therefore, today is not a new song, but instead of live recording.

Here's a little oddity I unearthed recently from when Ché and I played a few Casualties Of Cool songs for the people at Warwick and Framus guitars in their booth at NAMM 2018.

Its maybe a little rough around the edges, but its still a cool vibe. At this point we were playing to the reel-to-reel machines without a band, doing a demo for some gear. They had filmed it, but that footage seems nowhere to be found, so here's just the audio. We played 'Daddy' and 'The Code'.

If you haven’t heard the record, I would suggest trying to find it online or something? Its really good. The album came out in 2014 I think, and since that time we’ve written…well… one song =) I like this project because its grimy, strange, and without pressure. Maybe when this virus takes a breather, we can try to write a few more…

Till then, enjoy today's Quarantine Project, and I'll see you tomorrow with some more goodies."