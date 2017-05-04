DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Confirmed For Romania's ARTMania Festival 2017

Canada's Devin Townsend Project will play at this year's ARTmania Festival, which is held in Transylvania, Romania between July 28th and 29th. Go to this location for ticket information.

Ahead of The Devin Townsend Project’s return to Australia in May 2017, Metal Wani’s Jake Patton caught up with the almighty man himself, Devin Townsend they discuss all things music, including the upcoming Australian tour; a retrospective look at Devin’s career to date; and how the different elements of his journey so far have helped shape the artist that he has become.

They analyze the fabled "wall of sound" style that Devin has become famous for and answer whether or not he thinks he is adding ‘too much’ to each mix, and a possible transition from this style; how his sobriety has helped influence his creative direction; how becoming centered has helped ground him as an artist; and whether or not there are deeper spiritual undertones rooted in his music.

They also chat about the music industry more broadly and about how The Devin Townsend Project’s music continue to resonate with fans to keep them returning in the ever changing industry; the seminars that Devin holds to help spread the word to artists about forging and maintaining their own musical identity in the face of pressures put on them by labels or outsiders; and Devin’s continual pursuit for what project will be next on the horizon for him.

Catch Devin Townsend live in concert at the following shows:

May

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

5 - Mr Smalls Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

6 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Red Rocks Amphiteatre - Morrison, CO

12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midlands - Kansas City, MO

13 - Eygptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH