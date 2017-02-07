DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, DESPISED ICON, ANNIHILATOR Among Nominees For 2017 JUNO Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced the nominees for the 46th Annual JUNO Awards at a press conference at Rebel Nightclub in Toronto.

JUNO Week 2017 will be hosted in Ottawa from March 27th through April 2nd, 2017, and a live broadcast of The 2017 JUNO Awards will air on CTV and CTV GO on Sunday, April 2nd from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Nominated in the Heavy Metal Album Of The Year category:

Transcendence - Devin Townsend Project

Pacific Myth - Protest The Hero

Beast - Despised Icon

Suicide Society - Annihilator

Coral Throne - Mandroid Echostar

To view a complete list of the 2017 nominations, visit junoawards.ca.