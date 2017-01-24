DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN - “Failure” Drum Video Streaming

In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen performs “Failure” at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood, CO on October 2nd, 2016.

DTP’s Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 kicks off on January 28th in Antwerp, Belgium and wraps up on March 18th in Nottingham, England. Between The Buried And Me and Leprous are on the European leg as support. TesseracT will replace Between The Buried And Me for the UK leg of the tour.

Dates are as follows:

January

28 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

30 - Rockhall - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

31 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France

February

1 - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France

3 - La Reviera - Madrid, Spain

4 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia

13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary

14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany

22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark

23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway

26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

March

1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland

3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen South, Denmark

7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany

9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom

13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

DTP will support Opeth and Gojira's co-headlining tour on all club dates (except Charlotte and Somerset). Dates are listed below.

May

4 - War Memorial Auditorium - Nashville, TN

6 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midlands - Kansas City, KS

13 - Egyptian Roon at Old National Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

Go to this location for ticket information.