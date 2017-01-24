DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN - “Failure” Drum Video Streaming
January 24, 2017, 30 minutes ago
In the new video below from Sick Drummer Magazine, Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen performs “Failure” at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood, CO on October 2nd, 2016.
DTP’s Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 kicks off on January 28th in Antwerp, Belgium and wraps up on March 18th in Nottingham, England. Between The Buried And Me and Leprous are on the European leg as support. TesseracT will replace Between The Buried And Me for the UK leg of the tour.
Dates are as follows:
January
28 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
30 - Rockhall - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
31 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France
February
1 - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France
3 - La Reviera - Madrid, Spain
4 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France
7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia
13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary
14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland
21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany
22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark
23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway
26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland
3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden
4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen South, Denmark
7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany
9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
DTP will support Opeth and Gojira's co-headlining tour on all club dates (except Charlotte and Somerset). Dates are listed below.
May
4 - War Memorial Auditorium - Nashville, TN
6 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
7 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
9 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL
11 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO
12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midlands - Kansas City, KS
13 - Egyptian Roon at Old National Theatre - Indianapolis, IN
Go to this location for ticket information.