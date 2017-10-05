DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Releases Free Health, Body And Mind eBook

Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has checked in with the following update:

Devin Townsend Project fans can check out side stage balcony footage of the band's September 24th in at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Rejoice"

"Night"

"Stormbending"

"Failure"

"Hyperdrive"

"Where We Belong"

"Deadhead"

"Ziltoid Goes Home"

"Supercrush!"

"March of the Poozers"

"Kingdom"

Encore:

"Ih-Ah!" (Acoustic)

"Higher"