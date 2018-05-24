DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Launches "Truth" Video From Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv

On September 22nd, 2017, Devin Townsend Project played a special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark Ocean Machine album in full, as well as a set of fan-requested tracks alongside the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. This concert was filmed, and on July 6th it will see the light of day as Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv.

Today sees the launch of the first video to be taken from the live release, and you can watch DTP perform the track "Truth", alongside the orchestra, below.

Devin comments: “Hey there, Devin T here, taking a second to bring myself up for air from writing :) After a long and arduous process, the concert myself and the DTP performed in Plovdiv Bulgaria is finished, and here is your first view of it, ‘Truth’. I am very proud of this release and it represents a culmination of many years of material. The concert actually is in two parts, with Ocean Machine being the second. It was a fantastic night and an unforgettable experience with the die-hards travelling from all around the world to be there with us. As I move into the next phase of my life and career, this live in Bulgaria DVD stands as a monument for me, and what we achieved with the DTP. As always, words fail me when it comes to expressing what the support of the audience means, but I thank you and everyone involved for allowing this to happen. I hope you enjoy."

Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD/2DVD/Blu-Ray artbook (with liner notes from Devin and a special documentary dubbed ‘Reflecting The Chaos’ on the second DVD & Blu-Ray), Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, standalone Blu-Ray and as digital audio download.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

By Request with Orchestra

"Truth"

"Stormbending"

"Om"

"Failure"

"By Your Command"

"Gaia"

"Deadhead"

"Canada"

"Bad Devil"

"Higher"

"A Simple Lullaby"

"Deep Peace"

Ocean Machine

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death Of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

Devin Townsend recently announced a series of high quality, lavish vinyl collections under the name of Eras. The first in this series is released on June 8th, and features the quadrilogy of albums that came out during the period of 2009-2011 when the Devin Townsend Project was first created.

The boxset comes with 7LP’s and includes the albums KI, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost, marking the first time that the latter two have ever been available on vinyl, while the former have been long out of print. All albums come in gatefold sleeves on 180g vinyl, and have been specially remastered for the format to guarantee the best possible sound and listening experience. The sturdy 2-piece box also includes an LP-booklet that features complete lyrics, liner notes and comments from Devin, and is limited to 2,000 copies worldwide. There will be a total of 4 boxsets released over the course of the next few months.

Devin comments: “The Devin Townsend Project, although it went further than I had originally planned, began life as these four albums. Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction and Ghost. The music evolved in line with a period of intense personal growth, and the albums in chronological order were meant to illustrate that change. The amount of people involved with this was extensive, and the journey was one that defined my career in ways I cannot over express. These four albums are really what the Devin Townsend Project was about.

"I have been asked repeatedly over the last few years to provide these albums on vinyl, in one set. So we took this opportunity to put together 'Eras', which is the definitive vinyl box-set encapsulating this period of my life and work that I am exceptionally proud of. As always, this wouldn't have come to fruition without the support of the tremendous audience who has allowed it to flourish, so respect to both yourselves, the people involved, and the music itself, we present to you; 'Eras'. Thank you for allowing me to continue to do what I do."

You can pre-order your copy, including various coloured vinyl versions, here.

Devin Townsend Project released the much acclaimed Transcendence in late 2016, before embarking on one of his biggest world tours ever, as well as playing a landmark show at The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv, Bulgaria alongside the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. This special performance saw them celebrate the 20th anniversary of his landmark Ocean Machine album, and was filmed for a Blu-Ray/DVD release this year. This marks the end of an era, as Devin Townsend Project was disbanded in early 2018 to pave the way for Devin to focus on numerous other creative, musical endeavours of which he is currently hard at work on.