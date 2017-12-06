DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Live And Behind-The- Scenes Video From Fort Lauderdale Show Posted

Live streamed video of the Devin Townsend Project in Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 3rd on their current US tour with Clutch and The Obsessed can be viewed below.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

December

6 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

7 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

8 - Varsity Theater - Baton Rouge, LA

9 - The Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Gillioz Theater - Springfield, MO

13 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

14 - Livewire Lounge - Chicago, IL

15 - Limelight Eventplex - Peoria, IL

16 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

27 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY

28 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

29 - The National - Richmond, VA

30 - The International - Knoxville, TN

31 - Express Live - Columbus, OH