December 11, 2017, an hour ago

DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Kingdom" - "He Seems Like A Master Of His Craft"

The gentlemen at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have taken the plunge into the metal pool once again. Check out the first time reaction to the Devin Townsend Project's "Kingdom" as a live cut in the EMG Studios.

Currently in writing mode, Devin Townsend Project frontman Devin Townsend recently took time out to create something special:

"Ok, writing...took a break to write about frogs with Niels and Reyne."

Enjoy.

On a serious note, Townsend recently took to Twitter revealing that he has ideas for four separate albums in the works. Check out his posts below.

 
 
 
 

