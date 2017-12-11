DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Kingdom" - "He Seems Like A Master Of His Craft"

The gentlemen at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have taken the plunge into the metal pool once again. Check out the first time reaction to the Devin Townsend Project's "Kingdom" as a live cut in the EMG Studios.

Currently in writing mode, Devin Townsend Project frontman Devin Townsend recently took time out to create something special:

"Ok, writing...took a break to write about frogs with Niels and Reyne."

Enjoy.

On a serious note, Townsend recently took to Twitter revealing that he has ideas for four separate albums in the works. Check out his posts below.

Condensing all these ideas, I have themes for 4 albums I think...

— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 31 October 2017



Empath, The Moth, a complicated one (untitled), a beautiful one (untitled) though there are some Casualties songs and heavy songs too...

— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 31 October 2017



First release will be Empath.

— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 31 October 2017

