DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - “Offer Your Light” Lyric Video Released

Yesterday (Monday, June 12th), Devin Townsend attended the Metal Hammer Golden Gods ceremony in London, where he was named “Riff Lord”, an award previously given to the likes of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Queen’s Brian May and Motörhead’s Phil Campbell. To celebrate, a brand new lyric video for the track “Offer Your Light”, taken from the Transcendence, is available for streaming below.

Says Devin: “"Hey all! Well heck, I guess I won an award for being a guitar guy... sweet! All those years of social ineptitude has manifested in an ability to play 32nd notes. Take that, dad!

“To celebrate, we are doing a lyric video for a track I had been encouraged to release when the album first came out, but decided to go with another one instead. As it turns out, people seem to really like this song, so have at 'er! Here's a kind of rockin, kind of straightforward track from Transcendence called “Offer Your Light”, written essentially about trying to look at the positive amidst the ever increasing sea of neurosis-inducing bullshit the world keeps spewing at us.

“I’m in the beginning stages of writing new music now, and I hope this finds a home in your listening world for the next 4 minutes or so... best part is; there's no guitar solo!

“Lots of love, Devin 'riff-lord' Townsend (apparently!)”