DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Performs At Le Bataclan In Paris; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On January 31st, the Devin Townsend Project brought their Transcendence tour to Paris, France and performed at Le Bataclan. Quality fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Rejoice"

"Night"

"Stormbending"

"Failure"

"Hyperdrive!"

"Where We Belong"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Ziltoid Goes Home"

"Suicide"

"March of the Poozers"

"Kingdom"

"Grace"

Encore:

"Ih-Ah!"

"Higher"

Remaining tour dates are as follows.

February

5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia

13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary

14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany

22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark

23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway

26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

March

1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland

3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany

9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom

13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom