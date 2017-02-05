DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Performs At Le Bataclan In Paris; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
On January 31st, the Devin Townsend Project brought their Transcendence tour to Paris, France and performed at Le Bataclan. Quality fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.
"Rejoice"
"Night"
"Stormbending"
"Failure"
"Hyperdrive!"
"Where We Belong"
"Planet of the Apes"
"Ziltoid Goes Home"
"Suicide"
"March of the Poozers"
"Kingdom"
"Grace"
Encore:
"Ih-Ah!"
"Higher"
Remaining tour dates are as follows.
February
5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France
7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia
13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary
14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland
21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany
22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark
23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway
26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland
3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden
4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany
9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom