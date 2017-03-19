DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Performs Entire Ocean Machine Album At London Show; Video Available

The Devin Townsend Project performed on March 17th at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London, England, delivering a live performance of the classic Ocean Machine album in its entirety to celebrate the record's 20th Anniversary. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Devin Townsend returns to the Be Prog! My Friend festival in 2017 with the Devin Townsend Project for an exclusive performance of his 1997 album Ocean Machine in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Devin himself describes Ocean Machine as "a labor of love that was born more out of adversity than almost anything else. I’m very proud of this album, and has a very obvious 'blue' feeling to me."

The Devin Townsend Project will now play Ocean Machine in its entirety on the following dates in 2017:

June 30 - Be Prog! My Friend - Barcelona, Spain

September 22 - Roman Amphitheater - Plovdiv, Bulgaria