DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Side Stage Balcony Video Footage Of Entire Athens Show Posted

October 3, 2017, an hour ago

Devin Townsend Project fans can check out side stage balcony footage of the band's September 24th in at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Rejoice"
"Night"
"Stormbending"
"Failure"
"Hyperdrive"
"Where We Belong"
"Deadhead"
"Ziltoid Goes Home"
"Supercrush!"
"March of the Poozers"
"Kingdom"

Encore:
"Ih-Ah!" (Acoustic)
"Higher"

The Framus Blank was released in early 2017 and was developed by Devin Townsend together with Framus & Warwick's head of R&D, Marcus Spangler, to fit into Townsend's Casualties Of Cool project. Townsend discusses the guitar in the clip below.

