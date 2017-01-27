DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT To Perform Entire Ocean Machine Album At Upcoming London Show

Devin Townsend recently visited London to check out the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith where he and the Devin Townsend Project will be performing on March 17th with TesseracT and Leprous. He has checked in with a new video clip shot at the venue announcing the band will perform the Ocean Machine album in its entirety on the night to celebrate the record's 20th Anniversary. This will be a UK exclusive.

Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following announcement for the diehard fans:

"We're extremely pleased to announce that the Devin Townsend Project are confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria next year on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a 'By Request Set' followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released."

In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Go to this location to purchase tickets.