DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT To Perform Ocean Machine Album In Its Entirety At Barcelona's Be Prog! My Friend Festival 2017

Devin Townsend returns to the Be Prog! My Friend festival in 2017 with the Devin Townsend Project for an exclusive performance of his 1997 album Ocean Machine in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Devin himself describes Ocean Machine as "a labor of love that was born more out of adversity than almost anything else. I’m very proud of this album, and has a very obvious 'blue' feeling to me."

For Be Prog! My Friend Festival 2017 details go to this location.

The Devin Townsend Project will now play Ocean Machine in its entirety on the following dates in 2017:

March

17 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, Emgland

June

30 - Be Prog! My Friend - Barcelona, Spain

September

22 - Roman Amphitheater - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

On January 31st, the Devin Townsend Project brought their Transcendence tour to Paris, France and performed at Le Bataclan. Quality fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Rejoice"

"Night"

"Stormbending"

"Failure"

"Hyperdrive!"

"Where We Belong"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Ziltoid Goes Home"

"Suicide"

"March of the Poozers"

"Kingdom"

"Grace"

Encore:

"Ih-Ah!"

"Higher"