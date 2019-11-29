DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT To Release 10 LP Box Set, By A Thread - Live In London 2011

Following the release of the Eras Vinyl Collection Parts 1-4, Devin Townsend Project’s landmark By A Thread – Live in London 2011 will see its very first vinyl release on March 13, 2020.

These shows saw DTP performing each of the quadrilogy of albums - Ki, Addicted, Deconstruction & Ghost - over four nights in London, with each album coming as a gatefold 2LP plus a bonus 2LP featuring the encores from each evening.

The set also includes an LP-booklet with brand new liner notes that see Devin reflecting back on these special shows. All LP’s are available on 180g vinyl, and mastered specifically for the format. The original CD/DVD release has long been sold out.

