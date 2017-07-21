DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Visits Hughes & Kettner HQ In Germany; Video

German gear company, Hughes & Kettner, has uploaded the first three videos in a 5-part interview with Devin Townsend Project frontman, Devin Townsend, and guitarist Dave Young.

In Part 1, Devin talks about playing festivals, fearing for his life on the German Autobahn and his experiences with the blue H&K lights so far.

In Part 2, Dave Young talks about his time playing for Devin, his love of TubeMeister and FX pedals, and why he and the band don't hug... but their crowds do!

In Part 3, Devin and Dave sit down together on the famous Hughes & Kettner couch to talk about the evolution of the band, putting trust in each other, and the future of the Devin Townsend Project. Plus, Devin emotionally scars Rich forever by showing him something on his phone. Enjoy!

Parts 4 & 5 coming soon.

The Devin Townsend Project is confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a By Request Set followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released.

Says Devin: "I chose a certain group of songs for you guys to select from, I had to limit it from the catalog for the sake of time, the parameters of what the orchestra can pull off with the rehearsal they have, and the learning curve of the band. I tried to do a relatively comprehensive list, and I need your help in choosing the 10 or so tracks we'll be playing. Please help!"

Place your votes for the set here.

In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Go to this location to purchase tickets.