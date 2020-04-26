DEVIN TOWNSEND - Quarantine Concert #2 Raises $81,000 US For UK's NHS; Video Of Entire Set Available

Devin Townsend's second of three streaming concerts took place on Saturday, April 25th. He has checked in with the following:

"Ah, the 'out of synch' thing that happened in the live stream was super disheartening, but here it is 'synched up' after the fact with just a stereo board mix. Thanks for participating; at last count it looks like this concert has raised about $81,000 USD for the NHS in the UK. One more concert next week, then I can think about some other things. Audio download will be available on Monday."

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again" 
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"

There will be a third concert on Saturday, May 2nd in aid of North Shore University Hospital, NY.



