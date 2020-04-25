DEVIN TOWNSEND - Quarantine Concert #2 Tonight; All Proceeds To Be Donated To UK's NHS

Devin Townsend's next streaming concert is this today (Saturday, April 25th) at Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST) and in aid of NHS.uk. Get tickets via StageIt here.

Like the first show last week, it will be approx 50mins long, with a6 different setlist. The top 5 donors for each show will receive signed merch as well as some killer products from a number of companies such as Fishman, Darkglass Electronics, Fractal Audio, Jim Dunlop Guitar Products and Toontrack.

Everyone who watches (regardless of donations) will get the also audio version of the show emailed to them as well.

There will be a third concert next week in aid of North Shore University Hospital, NY.

Check out footage of Quaratine Concert #1 below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"