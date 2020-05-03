DEVIN TOWNSEND - Quarantine Concert #3 Raises $59,000 US For North Shore University Hospital In New York; Video Of Entire Set Available
May 3, 2020, an hour ago
Devin Townsend's last of three streaming concerts took place on Saturday, May 2nd. All poceeds from the show - approximately $59,000 US - go to the North Shore University Hospital in New York.
The setlist was as follows:
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Aftermath"
"By Your Command"
"Deep Peace"
"The Greys"
"Detox"
"Frogs Are Nice"
"Life" (acoustic)
Check out Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.
The setlist was as follows:
"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"
The setlist was as follows:
"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again"
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"