DEVIN TOWNSEND - Quarantine Concert #3 Raises $59,000 US For North Shore University Hospital In New York; Video Of Entire Set Available

May 3, 2020, an hour ago

Devin Townsend's last of three streaming concerts took place on Saturday, May 2nd. All poceeds from the show - approximately $59,000 US - go to the North Shore University Hospital in New York.

The setlist was as follows:

 

"Spirits Will Collide"
"Aftermath"
"By Your Command"
"Deep Peace"
"The Greys"
"Detox"
"Frogs Are Nice"
"Life" (acoustic)

Check out Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again" 
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"



