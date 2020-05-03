DEVIN TOWNSEND - Quarantine Concert #3 Raises $59,000 US For North Shore University Hospital In New York; Video Of Entire Set Available

May 3, 2020, an hour ago

Devin Townsend's last of three streaming concerts took place on Saturday, May 2nd. All poceeds from the show - approximately $59,000 US - go to the North Shore University Hospital in New York.

The setlist was as follows:

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Aftermath"

"By Your Command"

"Deep Peace"

"The Greys"

"Detox"

"Frogs Are Nice"

"Life" (acoustic)

Check out Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"

"Hyperdrive"

"Almost Again"

"Stormbending"

"ZTO"

"March Of The Poozers"

"Bastard"

"Genesis"

"Kingdom"