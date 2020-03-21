DEVIN TOWNSEND Releases Cover Of VENGABOYS Hit "We Like To Party" Featuring ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN And CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL (Quarantine Project: Part 3)

Devin Townsend was forced to cut his Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, putting him in a financial tailspin like so many of his peers that have been forced to do cancel tours, gigs and events. He set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week in an attempt to cover the lost revenue and had surpassed his $50,000 goal as of this writing.

Townsend also launched what he dubbed his Quarantine Project, featuring the release of new music. He has checked in with the following update:

"Ok, so here's an unmixed version of this song (I'll mix it once I've got some video content) and I just threw together a dumb visual as a placeholder.

The idea is: if you're bored or self-isolated right now, have some fun and make some video footage and send it to me on Twitter, then I'll mix this and redo a compilation video.

This song features the fantastic Anneke Van Giersebergen in the chorus and the fantastic Ché Aimee Dorval in the verse. Sorry to Jasper, who has told me for years not to post this, but man… desperate times require desperate actions.

The original song was by The Vengaboys.

{Edit by Jasper: If the Vengaboys sue us we'll probably need another GoFundMe campaign}."