DEVIN TOWNSEND Releases New Song "Honeybunch" Featuring CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL (Quarantine Project: Part 6)

Currently in self-isolation like the rest of us (should be), Devin Townsend has posted Part 6 in his ongoing Quarantine Project series.

Devin: "Hey there folks. Another day, another Quarantine Project demo!

This one I've been mixing on the Twitch stream over the past few days, it's called 'Honeybunch' and is a melodic little oddity that gets stuck in my head. A fortunate side effect of this quarantine is that a lot of friends of mine are cooped up too, so for this, my buddy Ché Aimee Dorval sang her parts in her living room at the same time as drummer Federico Paulovich recorded his drums in his. Fortuitous! Both of those artists are exceptionally talented.

Wayne Joyner offered to make a cool little video too, (which I added a few dumb faces too) and I think its kind of a decent little song. Thanks everyone involved.

I hope you enjoy, and I wish you all strength during this trying time. I'll be doing a Twitch stream at noon if you're up for a guitar lesson.

Your virtual friend, Dev."

