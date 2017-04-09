DEVIN TOWNSEND - Replay Of Free Online Lecture On Creativity Available For Limited Time
On Monday April 3rd, Devin Townsend presented a free live online lecture titled "How To Develop Creativity & Excel As A Successful Independent Song Writer In A Changing Industry." If you missed it, the lecture is available to replay, but only for a limited time! Click here to check it out. At press time the lecture was available with 18 hours remaining.
Catch Devin Townsend live in concert at the following shows:
April
28 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA
29 - The Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ
30 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
May
2 - The Ready Room - St Louis, MO
4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH
5 - Mr Smalls Theater - Pittsburgh, PA
6 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA
7 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ
9 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL
11 - Red Rocks Amphiteatre - Morrison, CO
12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midlands - Kansas City, MO
13 - Eygptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
14 - Bogard's - Cincinnati, OH