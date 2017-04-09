DEVIN TOWNSEND - Replay Of Free Online Lecture On Creativity Available For Limited Time

On Monday April 3rd, Devin Townsend presented a free live online lecture titled "How To Develop Creativity & Excel As A Successful Independent Song Writer In A Changing Industry." If you missed it, the lecture is available to replay, but only for a limited time! Click here to check it out. At press time the lecture was available with 18 hours remaining.

