DEVIN TOWNSEND Returns To Instagram - "Please Follow This Poor Social Media Impaired Individual..."

Devin Townsend Project mastermind Devin Townsend has decided to return to Instagram. Fans are invited to check out the page and follow him on his adventures here.

On January 31st, the Devin Townsend Project brought their Transcendence tour to Paris, France and performed at Le Bataclan. Quality fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.

"Rejoice"

"Night"

"Stormbending"

"Failure"

"Hyperdrive!"

"Where We Belong"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Ziltoid Goes Home"

"Suicide"

"March of the Poozers"

"Kingdom"

"Grace"

Encore:

"Ih-Ah!"

"Higher"

Remaining tour dates are as follows.

February

23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway

26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

March

1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland

3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany

9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom

13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom