DEVIN TOWNSEND Returns To Instagram - "Please Follow This Poor Social Media Impaired Individual..."
February 23, 2017, an hour ago
Devin Townsend Project mastermind Devin Townsend has decided to return to Instagram. Fans are invited to check out the page and follow him on his adventures here.
On January 31st, the Devin Townsend Project brought their Transcendence tour to Paris, France and performed at Le Bataclan. Quality fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows.
"Rejoice"
"Night"
"Stormbending"
"Failure"
"Hyperdrive!"
"Where We Belong"
"Planet of the Apes"
"Ziltoid Goes Home"
"Suicide"
"March of the Poozers"
"Kingdom"
"Grace"
Encore:
"Ih-Ah!"
"Higher"
Remaining tour dates are as follows.
February
23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway
26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland
3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden
4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany
9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom