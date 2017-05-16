DEVIN TOWNSEND Reveals Lyric Writing Process; Video Clip Available

In the clip below, Canadian vocalist/guitarist/producer Devin Townsend reveals his process for writing song lyrics to Prog Snob:

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, Townsend revealed his #1 guitar fetish and how he approached production on the latest Devin Townsend Project album, Transcendence:

On his guitar fetish: "The gear I use live now is a Kemper and an Axe-Fx, a couple of wireless units and all my switching is done by MIDI. I used to have a fetish and still do: I've got a '65 Fender Champ and an old Tele and a bunch of boutique pedals. But I've got so many things I've got to think about in my life that at least now, my rig is five cables and I can fly with it. I don't have to stress about it and I've got so many things to stress about that it sounds great to me right now not to have to stress about my gear. And it sounds pretty good, man."

On Transcendence: "Nolly (producer Adam 'Nolly' Getgood) wasn't necessarily there for the production but engineering and mixing. I really thought the sound he had was kind of hip and much more current than where I have my skill sets sonically. There's a cool sound he has with a lot of compression and he's really got good ears and he's a great person and I really enjoyed working with him. So I thought, 'You know what? Let's make this one sound a little hipper and little less like I'm up my own ass. Maybe make it sound like we're not in our mid-40s now or something.'"

The Devin Townsend Project will play at this year's ARTmania Festival, which is held in Transylvania, Romania between July 28th and 29th. Go to this location for ticket information.