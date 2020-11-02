DEVIN TOWNSEND's Crappy Halloween Party / Quarantine Concert #5 Available In Its Entirety (Video)

November 2, 2020

Devin Townsend held his Crappy Halloween Party / Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request on October 31st, which featured him performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Townsend has posted a new video update. Former Strapping Young Lad drummer Gene Hoglan, guitar legend Steve Vai, and vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen all made guest appearances.

The full show is available below along with a few individual clips.

Setlist: 

"Depth Charge"
"Triumph"
"Noisy Pink Bubbles"
"Nobody's Here"
"Awake!!"
"Pixillate"
"Suicide"
"Mountain"
"Planet Rain"
"Skeksis" 
"Vampolka"
"Vampira"



