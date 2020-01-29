DEVIN TOWNSEND's Empath North American Tour Kicks Off Next Month; New Video Trailer Streaming

Following a run of dates in Europe and the UK, Canadian heavy music artist Devin Townsend is set to begin his Empath tour in North America beginning next month, February 2020.

The tour kicks off February 26 in Montreal and concludes March 25 in San Francisco. Alternating as main support on the tour are InsideOutMusic label mates Haken, who will be reprising their run as support on the European leg, along with American progressive metal band The Contortionist.

You can watch the new trailer for the North American tour below.

Tour dates:

February

26 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 -Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

2 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Tickets are available here.