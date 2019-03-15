DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming New Empath Album Track "Evermore"

On his new album, Empath, Devin Townsend decided to see what would happen if all the styles that make up his current interests were finally represented in one place. To finally shake the fear of expectation, and just do what it is he was meant to do creatively, Empath, true to the name, is about allowing the audience a feeling for a variety of musical emotions. The musical dynamics represented on this single album are broad, challenging, and immense. To approach this sort of work with a long history of what makes heavy music ‘heavy’, allows this to be done with a type of power rarely heard.

This is a statement about not only pursuing creative freedom in a conservative scene, but also trying to show that heavy music is truly a valid musical tool.

Townsend is now streaming the track "Evermore". Check it out below.

Empath will be released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

"Genesis" video:

In the 30 minute interview below conducted by Metal Talk, Townsend reveals the path that led to Empath, his new solo studio release. In this frank and unyielding discussion, Townsend opens-up about how ongoing personal turmoil drove him to new creative heights on this new record.

Townsend: "I've made a really weird record, it's going to be really divisive. When I finished listening to it for the first time I was like, 'Holy shit dude, you kidding me, we're going to put this out, are you crazy?' I think that it's empathy and consciously stepping away from our own hang-ups and biases in order to sort of take a deep breath and maybe listen to your wife or whoever it is and just be, like, 'Look, maybe I don't understand, but now I see it from your point of view, I understand why it's important to you.' And I think that's a worthy thing to sing about. It's certainly a lot more worthy to sing about than tits and beer, right? Although both of these things are alright."