DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming New Quarantine Project Song "Precious Sardine"

Devin Townsend has returned with another installment of his sporadic yet ongoing Quarantine Project, this time with the new song called "Precious Sardine".

Devin: "Here's another quarantine song =) Drums are Morgan (Agren), backing vocals by Aman Khosla and Tanya Ghosh. Its about sardines or something… I’m not entirely sure."

Check out some of Townsend's previous Quarantine Project releases below, and check out the new BraveWords feature on Canada's first Strapping Young Lad here.