DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks About "Guitar Stuff" In New GearWhore Episode (Video)

Enjoy Devin Townsend's latest GearWhore clip, this time featuring his rundown of "guitar stuff" from Framus & Warwick, Fishman, Evertune and D'Addario. Two previously released GearWhore clips are also available featuring a look at Zon Guitars Legacy Elite Bass and the Fractal Audio Axe FX II.

In the video below from Hughes & Kettner, Devin Townsend Project guitarist Dave Young tests GrandMeister Deluxe 40 and soundchecks with his TubeMeister 36 before the band's show at Luxembourg Rockhal on the 2017 Transcendence tour.

Watch Devin checking out GrandMeister Deluxe 40 for the first time below:

Watch an interview with Dave and Devin from the same day: