DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Future Plans To Perform Empath Album In Its Entirety - "We'll Use All Three Drummers And Do It Properly" (Video)

In the clip below, Guitar Interactive magazine editor Jonathan Graham catches up with metal icon Devin Townsend during his most recent run of shows in the UK to talk about the new record, Empath, his touring plans for 2019, and his signature pedal with Mooer Audio.

Townsend: "Eventually, in 2020 or 2021, we're going to do the whole record. And at that point, we'll use all three drummers and do it properly (Morgan Ågren, Samus Paulicelli, and Anup Sastry). In the meantime, I'm just trying to make a concert that I really want to play."

Swedish drummer Morgan Ågren, who plays with prog rockers Kaipa, recently posted a playthrough video for the song "Sprite" which he recorded for Empath.

Ågren: "Dear people, just in case you want to know; the sound source of this video is from the Empath album, no secrets.Lots of my drum parts on the Empath album was recorded in my studio, though, as shown in this video, same drums and cymbals, same mics, 'Sprite' too, while some other parts were recorded in Monnow Valley Studio in Wales. Some of the sounds in this video were added from this video recording though that is NOT on the album. And, it is not me singing on this video (the audio I mean), that would be fake news. It is Devin."

Devin Townsend will be attending the UK Guitar Show on September 21st and will perform an acoustic set, as well as hosting a guitar clinic. There are still some tickets available and using the code DEVIN20 upon check out you'll receive a nice 20% discount. Tickets can be purchased here.

More info on this event for guitar enthusiasts can be found at UKGuitarShow.com.