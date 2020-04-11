DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Infinity Album On Episode 3 Of Official Podcast - "It Changed My Life, It Changed My Career"

Devin Townsend has posted Episode 3 of his new official podcast. He has issued the following overview:

"So, this is episode 3, about the album Infinity (which followed City and Ocean Machine). I warn you going into this: I am confusing in the ways I explain this one. There's so many things I would like to say and honestly, I'm barely able to be coherent about it all here. Once it gets going it makes a bit more sense, but it takes a while to warm up... and really, fair play. This was a hard thing to record and discuss, and in reviewing it, I still didn't find myself able to even scratch the surface. Regardless, Infinity was exactly where I was at the time, so I have no 'regrets', but you know... yikes. Anyways, I hope you enjoy this as in any case, I tried to at least be honest... (maybe a bit hard on myself, but honest nonetheless)."