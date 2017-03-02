DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Mesa JP-2C In New GearWhore Video

Enjoy Devin Townsend's latest GearWhore clip, this time featuring his rundown of equipment from Mesa Boogie. Three previously released GearWhore clips are also available featuring a look at "guitar stuff" from Framus & Warwick, Fishman, Evertune and D'Addario, as well as Zon Guitars Legacy Elite Bass and the Fractal Audio Axe FX II.

The Devin Townsend Project will return to the road in the US this year with a two week stretch of dates; some of which will see the band playing support for Opeth. The band continues to tour on the strength of their new record, Transcendence.

Speaking about their upcoming shows in North America, Devin comments: "Continuing on our run to support Transcendence, we are coming back to America for a quick run with Opeth and Gojira as well as some additional dates to get us to and from those shows. We are many places this year and are trying to make sure we take advantage of our geographic locations as we roll. The band keeps getting stronger and we look forward to seeing you there!"

DTP tour dates:

April

28 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House*

29 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum*

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*

May

2 - St Louis, MO - The Ready Room*

4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls*

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory^^

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom^

9 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre^

11 - Denver, CO - Red Rock Amphitheatre^

12 - Kansas City, KS - Arvest Bank Theatre^

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room^

14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's**

* - Headlining with Thank You Scientist, ONI

** - Headlining with Thank You Scientist

^ - Supporting Opeth, Gojira

^^ - Supporting Mastodon, Opeth, Gojira