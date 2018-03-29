DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks New Project - "No Label, Band, Management, Anything; It Could Be A Trip Up My Own Ass..."

Having put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, Devin Townsend has embarked on a new as-yet-unnamed project. He has posted the following update on Instagram:

Townsend has also taken to Twitter and offered the fans an update on his current work in a series of tweets. Check out the update below.

March 26th

"I start recording tomorrow. Nice to be working with my friend Morgan on a bunch of this material. We sit in a similar place on the beat and we tend to go pretty deep quite quickly. I like his swing. Lots of talented artists involved in this stuff. It’s an odd phase, but really creative and really personal.

I have about 100 songs in different forms and styles. I'm just going to finish as much of it as budget allows and see what goes where. It's been a change period, similar to between SYL and KI I'd say. I'm hiring people as needed for whatever the song calls for. There will be other drummers too I think. Depends on the track.

I'll be traveling a fair bit to various cities and working with people as I go. Polygamous creativity FTW. I'll certainly keep folks updated as I go, if budget allows, I'll try to do filming of the process.

It seems like much of the material calls for different things. Some orchestral, some metal, some rock, some prog, some bizarre, some funky, some pop, some electronic...I want the best people for what that style needs. I know who I'm interested in working with already, it’s all just about scheduling and budget etc. Everyone is busy all the time :) and that’s a good thing..."

March 27th

"Slowly starting the process today. Its all remote, no 'sessions' per se. Will do a series of videos with @ZimZimY5000 to show the whole process from beginning to end. After a full two years of wanting to get around to it, finally taking the @twonotesaudio Torpedo Studio for a run...pretty damn cool."