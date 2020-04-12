DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Physicist Album On Episode 4 Of Official Podcast - "I've Long Had Problems With This Album"

Devin Townsend has posted Episode 4 of his new official podcast. He has issued the following comments:

"So, I've been hearing that you folks have been enjoying this enough that I should continue? I'm happy to do so, but it's certainly odd. I'll just keep plugging through them and I hope they don't veer into crazy levels of pretentiousness, especially as I let my gaurd down. Maybe that's part of this whole process in the long run though so... have at 'er. Here's another one: Physicist, released in 2000..."

Check out Townsend's previous podcast episodes here.