DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks Production On Transcendence Album - "Make It Sound Like We're Not In Our Mid-40s Now..."

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, Devin Townsend revealed his #1 guitar fetish and how he approached production on the latest Devin Townsend Project album, Transcendence:

On his guitar fetish: "The gear I use live now is a Kemper and an Axe-Fx, a couple of wireless units and all my switching is done by MIDI. I used to have a fetish and still do: I've got a '65 Fender Champ and an old Tele and a bunch of boutique pedals. But I've got so many things I've got to think about in my life that at least now, my rig is five cables and I can fly with it. I don't have to stress about it and I've got so many things to stress about that it sounds great to me right now not to have to stress about my gear. And it sounds pretty good, man."

On Transcendence: "Nolly (producer Adam 'Nolly' Getgood) wasn't necessarily there for the production but engineering and mixing. I really thought the sound he had was kind of hip and much more current than where I have my skill sets sonically. There's a cool sound he has with a lot of compression and he's really got good ears and he's a great person and I really enjoyed working with him. So I thought, 'You know what? Let's make this one sound a little hipper and little less like I'm up my own ass. Maybe make it sound like we're not in our mid-40s now or something.'"

The Devin Townsend Project will play at this year's ARTmania Festival, which is held in Transylvania, Romania between July 28th and 29th. Go to this location for ticket information.

Ahead of The Devin Townsend Project’s return to Australia in May 2017, Metal Wani’s Jake Patton caught up with the almighty man himself, Devin Townsend they discuss all things music, including the upcoming Australian tour; a retrospective look at Devin’s career to date; and how the different elements of his journey so far have helped shape the artist that he has become.

They analyze the fabled "wall of sound" style that Devin has become famous for and answer whether or not he thinks he is adding ‘too much’ to each mix, and a possible transition from this style; how his sobriety has helped influence his creative direction; how becoming centered has helped ground him as an artist; and whether or not there are deeper spiritual undertones rooted in his music.

They also chat about the music industry more broadly and about how The Devin Townsend Project’s music continue to resonate with fans to keep them returning in the ever changing industry; the seminars that Devin holds to help spread the word to artists about forging and maintaining their own musical identity in the face of pressures put on them by labels or outsiders; and Devin’s continual pursuit for what project will be next on the horizon for him.