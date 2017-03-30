DEVIN TOWNSEND To Host Free Online Lecture On Creativity

On Monday April 3rd at 12pm AEST, Devin Townsend will present a FREE Live online lecture titled "How To Develop Creativity & Excel As A Successful Independent Song Writer In A Changing Industry".



This is an inspiring lecture for anyone interested in developing their song craft, learning new creative techniques and strategies, and overcoming writer's block. Numbers are strictly limited so if you'd like to attend visit this location.

Catch Devin Townsend live in concert at the following shows:

April

28 - Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

29 - The Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ

30 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM



May

2 - The Ready Room - St Louis, MO

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

5 - Mr Smalls Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

6 - Electric Factory Outdoors - Philadelphia, PA

7 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Red Rocks Amphiteatre - Morrison, CO

12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midlands - Kansas City, MO

13 - Eygptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Bogard's - Cincinnati, OH