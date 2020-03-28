DEVIN TOWNSEND Unleashes "Heavy Factions" Featuring DECREPIT BIRTH Drummer SAMUS PAULICELLI (Quarantine Project: Part 9)

Currently in self-isolation like the rest of us, Devin Townsend has posted Part 9 in his ongoing Quarantine Project series along with the following message:

"Here's a heavier demo idea. I recorded the drums with Samus during the Empath sessions. Liam plays bass and Wes does a ripping solo. Its all about balance I guess, sometimes chill, sometimes frantic. This would be ‘frantic’

I hope you have a good weekend. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. Don't let the stress get you down, try to write some music or make some art maybe this weekend?

...or cookies? They're good too..."

Guitar Solo: Wes Hauch

Bass: Liam Wilson

Drums: 66Samus

Check out some previously released Quarantine Project insallments below.