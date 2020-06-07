DEVIN TOWNSEND - Unreleased Pro-Shot 2014 Video Of "Bad Devil" Live In Frankfurt Posted

June 7, 2020, 2 hours ago

Philipp Koch at DrumTalk has posted unreleased live footage of the Devin Townsend Project performing "Bad Devil" in Frankfurt, Germany in 2014 along with the following message:

"Back in 2014, I had the opportunity to film a Devin Townsend Project show at Batschkapp, Frankfurt in my hometown on my birthday! Here is some of that footage for you to bang and dance to, so ladies and gentlemen -- ENJOY!"

Devin Townsend recently checked in with some new "strange" music. He explains in a new update:

"So, its been a strange week, and I have been writing a lot of strange music. Amidst the more tumultuous stuff thats appeared, I often find it therapeutic for me to just simply play guitar in the mornings, and over the years I've kind of 'developed' (for lack of a better descriptor) a sort of chilled out, ambient guitar technique. This isn't meant to be focused on, it's meant to be a sort of wash that you can play while working, chilling, or creating something (that's my hope at least). I like playing like this, and in fact, I'd say 80% of what I play with a guitar in my hand over the last decade or so ends up sounding something like this.

I had recorded some of it in the background of the podcasts (which I will be continuing) and was asked to post it, but it made more sense to me to do a fresh one here. Lots of people still think I'm secretly the same raging metalhead I was in my mid 20's, but it's been a few decades since I legitimately felt that way, I'd say. This improvisation is one take (with a bathroom break I edited out) and I used a Sadowsky Telecaster and a Fractal AX-8 for the sound. Art for this (and the podcast) are done by my good friend Travis Smith at Seempieces.net.

Hopefully it's helpful to some of you who need a sonic break. Thanks again for the ability to do this. Ill release this in a physical form if theres any interest.

I really like echo.

Peace."



