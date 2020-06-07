DEVIN TOWNSEND - Unreleased Pro-Shot 2014 Video Of "Bad Devil" Live In Frankfurt Posted

Philipp Koch at DrumTalk has posted unreleased live footage of the Devin Townsend Project performing "Bad Devil" in Frankfurt, Germany in 2014 along with the following message:

"Back in 2014, I had the opportunity to film a Devin Townsend Project show at Batschkapp, Frankfurt in my hometown on my birthday! Here is some of that footage for you to bang and dance to, so ladies and gentlemen -- ENJOY!"

Devin Townsend recently checked in with some new "strange" music. He explains in a new update:

"So, its been a strange week, and I have been writing a lot of strange music. Amidst the more tumultuous stuff thats appeared, I often find it therapeutic for me to just simply play guitar in the mornings, and over the years I've kind of 'developed' (for lack of a better descriptor) a sort of chilled out, ambient guitar technique. This isn't meant to be focused on, it's meant to be a sort of wash that you can play while working, chilling, or creating something (that's my hope at least). I like playing like this, and in fact, I'd say 80% of what I play with a guitar in my hand over the last decade or so ends up sounding something like this.

I had recorded some of it in the background of the podcasts (which I will be continuing) and was asked to post it, but it made more sense to me to do a fresh one here. Lots of people still think I'm secretly the same raging metalhead I was in my mid 20's, but it's been a few decades since I legitimately felt that way, I'd say. This improvisation is one take (with a bathroom break I edited out) and I used a Sadowsky Telecaster and a Fractal AX-8 for the sound. Art for this (and the podcast) are done by my good friend Travis Smith at Seempieces.net.

Hopefully it's helpful to some of you who need a sonic break. Thanks again for the ability to do this. Ill release this in a physical form if theres any interest.

I really like echo.

Peace."