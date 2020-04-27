DEVIN TOWSEND Reveals Camera Rig Set-Up For One-Man Quarantine Concerts (Video)
Fans that have tuned into Devin Townsend's recent Quarantine Concerts are aware of his unique DIY multi-angle camera set-up for the gigs. In the clip below he explains how he makes everything work.
Check out Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.
The setlist was as follows:
"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"
The setlist was as follows:
"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again"
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"
There will be a third concert on Saturday, May 2nd in aid of North Shore University Hospital, NY. Get tickets via StageIt here.