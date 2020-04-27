DEVIN TOWSEND Reveals Camera Rig Set-Up For One-Man Quarantine Concerts (Video)

Fans that have tuned into Devin Townsend's recent Quarantine Concerts are aware of his unique DIY multi-angle camera set-up for the gigs. In the clip below he explains how he makes everything work.

Check out Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"

"Hyperdrive"

"Almost Again"

"Stormbending"

"ZTO"

"March Of The Poozers"

"Bastard"

"Genesis"

"Kingdom"

There will be a third concert on Saturday, May 2nd in aid of North Shore University Hospital, NY. Get tickets via StageIt here.