DEVOURMENT Share “A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation” Video

Brutal death metal pioneers Devourment share the official video for “A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation”, the opening track off Obscene Majesty. Watch and stream the NSFW (violence, gore) video below.

Devourment comments:

“This is a vision inside a mind utterly consumed with bloody revenge. Where the only possible outcome is annihilation of the enemy and the terrible cost that demands.

“I will have such revenges…I will do such things…what they are, yet I know not: but they shall be the terrors of the earth.” - King Lear (Shakespeare)”

A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation was directed by Michael Panduro (Napalm Death, Nasum, Dead Cross, and more.)

Obscene Majesty will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming services are available here.

Obscene Majesty tracklisting:

"A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation"

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery"

"Narcissistic Paraphilia"

"Arterial Spray Patterns"

"Profane Contagion"

"Dysmorphic Autophagia"

"Sculpted In Tyranny"

"Xenoglossia"

"Modum Sui Morte"

"Truculent Antipathy"

"A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation" video:

"Narcissistic Paraphilia":

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery" visualizer:

Live dates:

August

8-10 - Chicago Domination Festival - Chicago, IL

October

3 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

4 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Devourment lineup:

Brad Fincher - drums

Ruben Rosas - vocals

Dave Spencer - bass

Chris Andrews - guitar, vocals

(Photo - Paul Moseley)