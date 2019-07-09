DEVOURMENT Streaming New Track "Narcissistic Paraphilia"

After six long years, Devourment returns to raw form, embodying brutality with their ferocious new album, Obscene Majesty, set for release August 16 via Relapse Records. The track "Narcissistic Paraphilia" is available for streaming below.

For Obscene Majesty, Devourment reunited with producer D. Braxton Henry, who played in the band on their infamous track "Babykiller" and helped craft the band's sound on their first three albums. The record also sees founding member Brad Fincher back on drums, Ruben Rosas returning to lead vocals (a formation previously only heard on the legendary Molesting The Decapitated), bassist Chris Andrews handling eight-string guitar, and Dave Spencer taking over bass. The pioneers of brutal death metal have sharpened their blades once again and are unleashing some of the most disgustingly heavy slam ever.

Clubbing blows from tracks like "Cognitive Sedation Butchery," "Narcissistic Paraphilia," and "Dysmorphic Autophagia" see the veterans as imposing and menacing as ever. Buzzsaw guitars shred through limbs against head-caving, hammering drums. Deathly, blood-soaked vocals personify pain and torture. Obscene Majesty is the epitome of uncontrollable destruction from beginning to end, as Devourment crush through break-neck speeds, deafening ears and melting faces along the way. Focusing on the very elements of gore, death, and mutilation that have crowned the band as kings of the scene for over two decades, Devourment forces you to bear witness to the Obscene Majesty.

Obscene Majesty will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming services are available here.

Obscene Majesty tracklisting:

"A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation"

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery"

"Narcissistic Paraphilia"

"Arterial Spray Patterns"

"Profane Contagion"

"Dysmorphic Autophagia"

"Sculpted In Tyranny"

"Xenoglossia"

"Modum Sui Morte"

"Truculent Antipathy"

"Narcissistic Paraphilia":

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery" visualizer:

Live dates:

July

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

26 - California Deathfest V Pre-Fest - Los Angeles, CA

August

8-10 - Chicago Domination Festival - Chicago, IL

October

3 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

4 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Devourment lineup:

Brad Fincher - drums

Ruben Rosas - vocals

Dave Spencer - bass

Chris Andrews - guitar, vocals

(Photo - Paul Moseley)