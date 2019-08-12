DEVOURMENT Streaming Obscene Majesty Album Ahead Of Official Release

Brutal death metal pioneers, Devourment, will release their new album, Obscene Majesty, this Friday, August 16. An advance audio stream can be found below.

Obscene Majesty will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads/streaming services are available here.

Obscene Majesty tracklisting:

"A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation"

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery"

"Narcissistic Paraphilia"

"Arterial Spray Patterns"

"Profane Contagion"

"Dysmorphic Autophagia"

"Sculpted In Tyranny"

"Xenoglossia"

"Modum Sui Morte"

"Truculent Antipathy"

Album stream:

"A Virulent Strain Of Retaliation" video:

"Cognitive Sedation Butchery" visualizer:

Live dates:

October

3 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

4 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Devourment lineup:

Brad Fincher - drums

Ruben Rosas - vocals

Dave Spencer - bass

Chris Andrews - guitar, vocals

(Photo - Paul Moseley)