DEW-SCENTED Announce New Drummer; European Tour With FLOTSAM AND JETSAM To Kick Off This Month

Multinational thrashers, Dew-Scented, have announced a new drummer to their ranks.

Comments singer Leif Jensen: "We are excited to announce Marc Dzierzon as new drummer for Dew-Scented. As you might have noticed, we have been going back and forth with session drummer options (Thanks a lot again, Michiel and Uwe…you both rule!) since Koen left the fold at the end of 2015. We were checking for the right match not only for shows, but also to work on new material with us, handle recording duties and then also perform those tracks live in the future. The search is now over.

“Marc Dzierzon (Centaurus-A, ArschlochKind) is a talented and dedicated musician, who blew us away from the very first moment on at rehearsals. Next to having a smooth understanding of what Dew-Scented is all about, he not only plays super hard and precise, but also brings along the attitude and we were looking for. We feel extremely confident about beginning this next new chapter of the band and you will see Marc debuting with Dew-Scented already on the upcoming Flotsam And Jetsam tour!"

Marc comments as follows: "I'm happy and proud to announce that I've become part of the Dew-Scented family. It's a great honor for me to have the privilege of making music with these guys and I am very excited and motivated about everything that future will bring along! See you out on the road in March/April with Izegrim and Flotsam And Jetsam for a first greeting!"

Check out a play-through video by Marc for the song “Affect Gravity” off Intermination below.

"Having found a new steady drummer also means that we can now finally start to work on a next Dew-Scented studio album, for which we already gathered plenty of cool new material. So look out…"

Dew-Scented tour dates:

March

23 - Strasskirchen, Germany - Plutonium (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

24 - Bohinj, Slovenia - Winter Days Of Metal (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim, and more)

25 - Parma, Italy - Titty Twister (+ Izegrim and more)

26 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

27 - Paris, France - Petit Bain (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

28 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

29 - Deinze, Belgium - Elpee (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

30 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

31 - Arnhem, The Netherlands - Willemeen (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim, and more)

April

1 - Nijverdal, The Netherlands - Cult Art (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

2 - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - Baroeg (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

3 - Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

4 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak Music Club (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

6 - Krakow, Poland - Zascianek (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Showbarlang (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

8 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim, and more)

9 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club (+ Flotsam And Jetsam, Izegrim)

July

7-8 - Nordheim/Heilbronn, Germany - Sunstorm Open Air

5-8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Festival

14-15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

August

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air