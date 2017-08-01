DIABLO BLVD Announce Zero Hour Album; Singles Streaming

Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd has announced the launch of two brand new music videos. “Animal” and “Sing From The Gallows” are the first two singles taken from the new album, Zero Hour, which is scheduled for a physical release in the U.S. via Nuclear Blast/Metalville on September 22nd.

Zero Hour is a dark eleven-track groove monster with haunting melodies, huge guitar riffs, driving bass and pounding drums. Taking their inspiration from both classic metal acts like Type O Negative, Metallica and Black Sabbath and eighties new wave bands like Killing Joke, Sisters Of Mercy and Gang Of Four - Diablo Blvd craft a unique sound ideally suited for these dark times.

Diablo Blvd main man Alex Agnew had to say on the announcement, "I once heard somebody say that in troubling times like these, there can never be enough bands using their music and lyrics as a platform to object and to protest. It’s safe to say that Zero Hour is our contribution to that statement and although I realize there’s too much beyond our control, it would be an even bigger crime not to speak about it.”

Agnew continues, “The idea behind the album title is that the protective shell we live in can no longer hide what is really going on. The world outside is catching up to us. Just like on the album cover (see below) where a beautiful sculpture is burning on the inside, we have to realize that what we once knew is no longer there. It’s just a matter of time before we will experience some kind of ‘reset’ whatever that may be. Both ‘Animal’ and ‘Sing From The Gallows’ deal with subjects of politics, classical religions and newer versions of mass manipulation and how it messes up our everyday lives. These 2 tracks formed the blueprint of what Zero Hour is all about and that’s exactly why we decided to release these videos at the same time. Together they form one story and an intense first introduction to our soundtrack for the End Times!"

Together with renowned Belgian producer and artist Dag Taeldeman they managed to create a new sound on this album, which is mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Paul Logus (Steel Panther, Anthrax, Stone Sour).

Tracklisting:

“Animal”

“Sing From The Gallows”

“Life Amounts To Nothing”

“God In The Machine”

“You Are All You Love”

“The Song Is Over”

“00:00”

“Like Rats”

“Demonize”

“The Future Will Do What It’s Told”

“Summer Has Gone”

“Animal” video:

“Sing From The Gallows” video: