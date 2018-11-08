DIABLO BLVD Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Earlier this year, Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd announced that they had decided to call it quits. The band will perform their last show ever on December 10th at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels.

On August 4th, Diablo Blvd performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. You can now watch the full set below.

Setlist:

"Life Amounts To Nothing"

"Animal"

"Demonize"

"The Song Is Over"

"Sing From The Gallows"

"The Future Will Do What It's Told"

"Black Heart Bleed"