DIABLO BLVD Releases Official Music Video For “The Future Will Do What It’s Told”

Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd have released a video for “The Future Will Do What It’s Told”, a track from their new album, Zero Hour, available in North America via Nuclear Blast/Metalville. Watch the clip below.

Zero Hour is a dark eleven-track groove monster with haunting melodies, huge guitar riffs, driving bass and pounding drums. Taking their inspiration from both classic metal acts like Type O Negative, Metallica and Black Sabbath and eighties new wave bands like Killing Joke, Sisters Of Mercy and Gang Of Four - Diablo Blvd craft a unique sound ideally suited for these dark times.

Together with renowned Belgian producer and artist Dag Taeldeman they managed to create a new sound on this album, which is mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Paul Logus (Steel Panther, Anthrax, Stone Sour).

Tracklisting:

“Animal”

“Sing From The Gallows”

“Life Amounts To Nothing”

“God In The Machine”

“You Are All You Love”

“The Song Is Over”

“00:00”

“Like Rats”

“Demonize”

“The Future Will Do What It’s Told”

“Summer Has Gone”

