DIABLO BLVD Releases Official Music Video For “The Future Will Do What It’s Told”
February 27, 2018, 4 hours ago
Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd have released a video for “The Future Will Do What It’s Told”, a track from their new album, Zero Hour, available in North America via Nuclear Blast/Metalville. Watch the clip below.
Zero Hour is a dark eleven-track groove monster with haunting melodies, huge guitar riffs, driving bass and pounding drums. Taking their inspiration from both classic metal acts like Type O Negative, Metallica and Black Sabbath and eighties new wave bands like Killing Joke, Sisters Of Mercy and Gang Of Four - Diablo Blvd craft a unique sound ideally suited for these dark times.
Together with renowned Belgian producer and artist Dag Taeldeman they managed to create a new sound on this album, which is mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Paul Logus (Steel Panther, Anthrax, Stone Sour).
Tracklisting:
“Animal”
“Sing From The Gallows”
“Life Amounts To Nothing”
“God In The Machine”
“You Are All You Love”
“The Song Is Over”
“00:00”
“Like Rats”
“Demonize”
“The Future Will Do What It’s Told”
“Summer Has Gone”
“The Future Will Do What It’s Told” video:
“Summer Has Gone” video:
“Sing From The Gallows” video:
“Animal” video: