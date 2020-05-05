DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Commence Work On New Album; Title Revealed

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra, who were in the process of making tour plans for 2020 in early March, have checked in with the following update:

"For obvious reasons all tour planning activities have been paused until we know how things will turn out. However, we still plan to start recording the album in May and hide away from the world for a couple of months. In the meantime, we hope you’re all staying safe and take care of each other."

The band has since followed up, presumably revealing the title of their forthcoming record:

"The recording of Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole has started at Top Floor Studios, Gothenburg."

Diabolo Swing Ortchestra released their Pacifisticuffs in 2017. The band is notoriously hard to pigeonhole; although comfortable nestled in the rock and metal worlds, they incorporate elements of jazz, prog and even classical music. With tongues firmly in cheek, they take a sideways look at the world we live in and sprinkle their musical output with a healthy dose of theatrical sparkle.

The core style and approach of the band remains recognizable on Pacifisticuffs, but the band has turned their sights outwards rather than inwards. Less introspective than previous releases, Pacifisticuffs offers an expression of life's highs and lows and everything in between, all delivered with that recognisable Diablo Swing Orchestra touch of Technicolor.

Tracklisting:

"Knucklehugs (Arm Yourself With Love)"

"The Age Of Vulture Culture"

"Superhero Jagganath"

"Vision Of The Purblind"

"Lady Clandestine Chainbreaker"

"Jigsaw Hustle"

"Pulse Of The Incipient"

"Ode To The Innocent"

"Interruption"

"Cul-De-Sac Semantics"

"Karma Bonfire"

"Climbing The Eyeball"

"Porch Of Perception"

