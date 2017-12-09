DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA - New Song "Superhero Jagganath" Available Via Spotify

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra released their new album, Pacifisticuffs, on December 8th via Candlelight / Spinefarm. They have checked in with the following update:

"Hello to all you lovely people, we have an announcement to make: Elvis has left the building!!!

If you ever feel the need to tell your friends what DSO is all about you can show them 'Superhero Jagganath' (on Spotify) and a swing song of your choice. We had so much fun writing/rehearsing/recording this baby and we’re so happy to finally be able to share it with you guys.

Enjoy the album and we hope to see you on the road soon."

The eight-headed beast behind Pacifisticuffs is notoriously hard to pigeonhole; although comfortable nestled in the rock and metal worlds, they incorporate elements of jazz, prog and even classical music. With tongues firmly in cheek, they take a sideways look at the world we live in and sprinkle their musical output with a healthy dose of theatrical sparkle.

Since the release of their last album, Pandora's Piñata, in 2012, lead vocalist Annlouice Lögdlund departed the band and has been replaced by Kristin Evegård. Evegård has wasted no time integrating into the band, and along with an all-round more democratic process, has added her lyrical and composition skills into the mix for Pacifisticuffs.

The core style and approach of the band remains recognizable, but the band has turned their sights outwards rather than inwards. Less introspective than previous releases, Pacifisticuffs offers an expression of life's highs and lows and everything in between, all delivered with that recognisable Diablo Swing Orchestra touch of Technicolor.

Tracklisting:

"Knucklehugs (Arm Yourself With Love)"

"The Age Of Vulture Culture"

"Superhero Jagganath"

"Vision Of The Purblind"

"Lady Clandestine Chainbreaker"

"Jigsaw Hustle"

"Pulse Of The Incipient"

"Ode To The Innocent"

"Interruption"

"Cul-De-Sac Semantics"

"Karma Bonfire"

"Climbing The Eyeball"

"Porch Of Perception"

