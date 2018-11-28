DIABOLICAL Vocalist SVERKER "WIDDA" WIDGREN Discusses Songwriting Process For Upcoming Eclipse Album; Recording Video Streaming

Blackened death metallers, Diabolical, will release their sixth studio album, Eclipse, on February 15th via Indie Recordings. In the new video below, vocalist Sverker "Widda" Widgren talks about the songwriting during the Eclipse sessions.

In the clips below, drummer Pär Johansson discusses his songwriting process, and records drums.

Diabolical recently premieried their new single and music video, “We Are Diabolical”. This is the first single off Eclipse. Watch the video below, and stream/download the single here.

"We Are Diabolical" is a song that sounds just as daunting as the title suggests. Right from the opening you get the feeling that the doomsday has come with a swarm of fallen angels painting the sky black. A contrasting middle part follows and prepares you for a final raging battle towards the end of the song.

“This is the opening track of the new album and it sets the tone for it: grand, intense, ominous and dark. Thematically it puts forth what is at the core of the concept of this album, it’s supposed to raise questions and provoke the listener", says guitarist Carl Stjärnlöv.

More than twenty years after their formation in northern Sweden, innovative death/black metal hybrid Diabolical proves to be more vital than ever and puts forth Eclipse, a concept album reflecting on the dark side of humanity that forces the listener to explore his own diabolical side. The album is a tour de force with spitting musical and aesthetic complexity swirling around a dense soundscape of excellently distilled and refined ideas, altogether forming a rare display of musical craftsmanship equaled by very few contemporary metal bands. With nine gracefully raging songs, Eclipse presents Diabolical as a mature and sophisticated band on the rise to new heights.

Pre-order CD, LP and merch, here.

Tracklisting:

"We Are Diabolical"

"Betrayal"

"Black Sun"

"Failure"

"Inception"

"Hunter"

"Tyranni"

"The Fire Within"

"Requiem"

"We Are Diabolical" video:

The band will also hit European roads in 2019, and will give hell-of-a-show in more than thirty cities across the Old Continent, along with Septic Flesh, Krisiun and supports. The tour kick-off will take place at Turock, in Essen, Germany on March 8th. Check out the dates below.

Tour dates:

March

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot

12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo

17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock

24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club

26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club

27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine

30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

April

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum

4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris

10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper

12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi

13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi

14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall

19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus

26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette

28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik