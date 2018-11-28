DIABOLICAL Vocalist SVERKER "WIDDA" WIDGREN Discusses Songwriting Process For Upcoming Eclipse Album; Recording Video Streaming
November 28, 2018, 29 minutes ago
Blackened death metallers, Diabolical, will release their sixth studio album, Eclipse, on February 15th via Indie Recordings. In the new video below, vocalist Sverker "Widda" Widgren talks about the songwriting during the Eclipse sessions.
In the clips below, drummer Pär Johansson discusses his songwriting process, and records drums.
Diabolical recently premieried their new single and music video, “We Are Diabolical”. This is the first single off Eclipse. Watch the video below, and stream/download the single here.
"We Are Diabolical" is a song that sounds just as daunting as the title suggests. Right from the opening you get the feeling that the doomsday has come with a swarm of fallen angels painting the sky black. A contrasting middle part follows and prepares you for a final raging battle towards the end of the song.
“This is the opening track of the new album and it sets the tone for it: grand, intense, ominous and dark. Thematically it puts forth what is at the core of the concept of this album, it’s supposed to raise questions and provoke the listener", says guitarist Carl Stjärnlöv.
More than twenty years after their formation in northern Sweden, innovative death/black metal hybrid Diabolical proves to be more vital than ever and puts forth Eclipse, a concept album reflecting on the dark side of humanity that forces the listener to explore his own diabolical side. The album is a tour de force with spitting musical and aesthetic complexity swirling around a dense soundscape of excellently distilled and refined ideas, altogether forming a rare display of musical craftsmanship equaled by very few contemporary metal bands. With nine gracefully raging songs, Eclipse presents Diabolical as a mature and sophisticated band on the rise to new heights.
Pre-order CD, LP and merch, here.
Tracklisting:
"We Are Diabolical"
"Betrayal"
"Black Sun"
"Failure"
"Inception"
"Hunter"
"Tyranni"
"The Fire Within"
"Requiem"
"We Are Diabolical" video:
The band will also hit European roads in 2019, and will give hell-of-a-show in more than thirty cities across the Old Continent, along with Septic Flesh, Krisiun and supports. The tour kick-off will take place at Turock, in Essen, Germany on March 8th. Check out the dates below.
Tour dates:
March
8 - Essen, Germany - Turock
9 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen
10 - Brugge, Belgium - Het Entrepot
12 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
13 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Caracol
15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard_Club
16 - Lisbon, Portugal - Ao Vivo
17 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Garage
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
20 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
21 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
22 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
23 - Erba, Italy - Central Rock
24 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Music Club
26 - Bolzona, Italy - UFO Club
27 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
28 - San Donà di Piave, Italy - Revolver_Club
29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Omladine
30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
31 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
April
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
3 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Collosseum
4 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
5 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
6 - Poznan, Poland - u Bazyla
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
9 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Vakaris
10 - Riga, Latvia - Melnā Piektdiena
11 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rockclub Tapper
12 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
13 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi
14 - Oulu, Finland - Hevimesta
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
17 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
23 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
25 - Jena, Germany- F-Haus
26 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Pagney-derrière-Barine, France - Chez Paulette
28 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik