DIABULUS IN MUSICA Ask Fans For Help With Upcoming "The Misfit's Swing" Music Video

Everybody do the #MisfitsSwing! Diabulus In Musica's next single will be called "The Misfit's Swing", and they need YOU for their video. Everybody can enter, it's really easy: Just film yourself dancing to the clip below, and send the video via e-mail to Misfits.Swing@gmail.com. Entries close on January 2.

Symphonic metal quartet, Diabulus In Musica, recently released the power ballad, “Otoi”, the first single from their forthcoming studio album, Euphonic Entropy. The long-player is to be released via Napalm Records on February 14, and takes the listener on a wild ride through time, emotions and genres. Beautiful classical elements paired with heartwarming symphonic metal melodies, as well as heavy guitar riffs and smashing drums, traverse all throughout their upcoming album.

Diabulus In Musica’s new single stands out due to Zuberoa Aznárez’ extraordinary vocals and keyboarder Gorka Elso’s powerful growls, paired with lyrics written entirely in the Basque language. The video for “Otoi” perfectly mirrors the mystical, grounded feeling the track conveys. Beautiful landscapes, wistful and equally unsettling parts, as well as amazing close-ups of Zuberoa and Gorka complete the overall aesthetic of the video.

Diabulus In Musica on the new single and video: "'Otoi' is a special song to us because it is entirely sung in Basque, our local language, one of the oldest languages in Europe and the only pre-indoeuropean one that is still alive. “Otoi” means ‘prayer’, in this case to the ancient gods of Basque mythology: Urtzi and Amari who represent the sky and its mother, the Earth, respectively. It is a kind of lament around the loss of our cultural identity throughout the time due to different threats. The video was recorded in a 16th century Basque farmhouse which is now a key heritage object of the region.”

Watch the video below.

Euphonic Entropy is Diabulus In Musica’s fifth studio album and their fourth to be released via Napalm Records. The band is back with their heaviest album to date and continue their way to the top, while still retaining their roots.

Diabulus In Musica on Euphonic Entropy: "After three intense years, we’re finally back with probably our heaviest and most convincing album so far. We can’t wait to share the new songs with you all! We think they are fresh, diverse, energetic and a new step in DIM's history. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our very first album than coming back with our strongest effort.”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"A Lucid Chaos"

"Race To Equilibrium"

"Nuevo Rumbo"

"The Misfit's Swing"

"In Quest Of Sense"

"Otoi"

"Blurred Dreams"

"On The Edge"

"Our Last Gloomy Dance"

"One Step Higher"

"Blind Muse"

"In The Vortex"

"Otoi" video:

Sometimes life itself can be the most beautiful inspiration for an artist. Diabulus In Musica singer Zuberoa Aznárez and her husband, keyboardist Gorka Elso, decided to fill their new album, Euphonic Entropy, with all the wonderful, yet chaotic emotions a new life brings. Diabulus In Musica’s fifth and fully self-produced album mirrors the changes and blossoming beauty in the lives of the two band leaders after the birth of their second child and melts everything into thunderous and highly passionate symphonic metal. The album is bursting with power ballads, beautiful melodies and emotions. Songs like the infectious and ultra-melodic “Otoi” (featuring lyrics in Basque language) bewitch the listener’s senses. The intoxicating “Misfits Swing” and the harmonic, soaring “One Step Higher” ensure a multi-faceted and thrilling adventure!

Lineup:

Vocals: Zuberoa Aznárez

Keyboards: Gorka Elso

Drums: David Carrcia

Guitar: Alexey Kolygin

